Deaconess Heart Hospital Recognized for its Patient’s Experience

For two years in a row, Deaconess Gateway’s Heart Hospital received two national awards from Healthgrades. Gateway was one of 45 hospitals in the nation recognized for both its patient experience and safety excellence. Hospital employees came together for a little celebration. The Heart Hospital’s Executive Director said this award is a reflection of her staff.

Becky Malotte, the Executive Director and Chief Nursing Office of the Heart Hospital, said, “From my vantage point, I see the compassion and the caring, that our staff and our physicians come to work to give the best care they could possibly give to the patients we serve.”

This is the fourth year the Heart Hospital received the Healthgrades Patient Experience Award and second year for the Patient Safety Excellence Award.

Comments

comments