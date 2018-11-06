Deaconess Heart Hospital Receives Five Star Rating

The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway is five star rated for Pacemaker Procedures and Carotid Surgery outcomes.

These results are according to a study released by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

A 5-star rating indicates that The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

Additionally, from 2015 through 2017, patients having Cardiac Pacemaker Implants in hospitals with five stars have, on average, a 57% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals with 1 star. Similarly, patients having Cardiac Pacemaker Implants in hospitals with one star are, on average, 2.3 times more likely to experience one or more complications than if they were treated in hospitals with 5 stars.

“As the region’s only hospital specifically dedicated to heart care, with care provided by the most experienced group of cardiac physicians, exceptional quality in cardiovascular care is our highest priority,” said Becky Malotte, Executive Director of Deaconess Cardiovascular Services and Deaconess Heart Group.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at almost 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions, as well as tracking outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states and the District of Columbia

The complete nationwide study can be seen by clicking here.

Comments

comments