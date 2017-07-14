Home Indiana Evansville Deaconess Heart Hospital First in Region to Offer New Heart Procedure July 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

A Tri-state hospital is the first in the region to offer a new heart procedure for patients. The Heart Hospital at Deaconess will offer transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). This procedure is for people with severe aortic stenosis who are considered high risk for standard valve replacement surgery.

Aortic stenosis is a condition where the leaflets of the heart valve don’t fully open and close. It makes the heart work harder to push blood through the aortic valve to the rest of the body. This can weaken the heart and increase heart failure. Typically, heart valve replacement requires open heart surgery.

The TAVR procedure is not too invasive and is typically done through a catheter inserted into a large blood vessel through the groin and up into the heart.

