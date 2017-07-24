Home Indiana Deaconess Gateway Leads State In Curbing Opioid Abuse With New Software July 24th, 2017 Eli Roberts Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

The prescription opioid epidemic has taken a toll on communities all over the country, but part of the solution is getting doctors the information they need quickly and efficiently.

Before today, patient information could be hard to get. “We would have to take patient identifying information from their electronic health record,” explained Dr. Gina Huhnke, the Director of Emergency Medical Services at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. “Then, we need to login to a separate system with a protected password that’s selected for that provider, and then enter that patient information to query the system. And then the information we received was just a list of prescriptions.”

Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh is the first hospital in Indiana to integrate a new system, called INSPECT, into its patient treatment infrastructure. It aggregates patient information into one, easy-to-read screen that shows every Schedule two to four drug a patient is taking, when and where the last time the patient filled the prescription and gives an overall overdose risk score. That score is calculated based on the number of narcotics, sedatives and stimulants a patient is taking at any given time.

Doctors say having this information easily available means they can give better treatment to patients, while also putting a dent in Indiana’s opioid overdose epidemic.

“These people who are challenged with drug addiction, they’re the ones who are suffering and their families are suffering,” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said.

INSPECT flags suspicious activity, such as getting the same prescription from multiple doctors, while gives healthcare professionals a clearer picture on how to best treat a patient.

They also believe the system could help reduce opioid overdoses by catching problematic behavior before it turns deadly.

In 2016, there were 1,300 overdoses statewide.

“The cost in medical expenses to Hoosiers is $1.4 billion,” Lt. Governor Crouch explained. “It’s a huge economic cost to the state of Indiana, but more importantly, there’s a huge human cost as well.”

Officials hope to see results now that INSPECT is being used at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. They think their experience will bring other hospitals on board statewide.

“I would hope that as Deaconess has led the way, spearheading this project, that others will see that it’s a viable option and follow suit,” Dr. Huhnke said.

One issue to keep in mind: The information doctors have through INSPECT will also be available to law enforcement should they need it. Law enforcement agencies will be able to access on INSPECT so long as they get a subpoena from the appropriate authority.

