Deaconess Gateway Completes Upgraded MRI Suite

Deaconess Gateway is making another step forward with a new caring MRI suite that’s just been completed.

The suite has the latest equipment from GE, but the goal is to make getting an MRI easier for patients. The suite has more space than before, and also better lighting.

Technicians say people often feel claustrophobic sometimes even fear having to get an MRI.

“The new improvements are designed to address those issues. Try to alleviate some of the fears, try to make them feel more comfortable, more in control of their environment while they’re getting an MRI. They can choose their lighting, their sound, the video they watch. They can also play DVDS if we have one that they like,” says MRI Team Leader Shelia Turner.

The actual MRI room should also be a bit more relaxing. It’s painted in nature colors with soft lighting.



