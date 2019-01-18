Home Indiana Evansville Deaconess Family Pharmacy Opens Safe Method to Dispose of Medications January 18th, 2019 Katelyn Perrett Evansville, Indiana

The Deaconess Family Pharmacy is offering a safe way for the community to dispose of medications through the consumer drug take-back program.

The free program allows unwanted, unused or expired medications to be dropped off inside the pharmacy at the Deaconess Midtown and Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh. The medications can be put inside the drawer of the green bin and allows people to drop off the medicine at the most convenient time for them.

The program will help keep medicines away from children, out of waterways, and out of the hands of those who may misuse them.

Deaconess Family Pharmacy Manager Tom Fite said, “if you have medications that you aren’t using or that are outdated, it’s better than flushing it because it does get into the environment. You want to make sure that it’s disposed of properly and in an environmentally safe way, this is the way to do it.”

