Deaconess, Evansville Otters Team up to ‘Strike Out Stroke’

Deaconess and the Evansville Otters team up to try to reduce the number of strokes through education and awareness.

Each year more than 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke, with many survivors having long term problems.

A stroke is a brain attack, cutting off vital blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

Strike Out Stroke aims to raise awareness and prevention through an acronym to help recognize stroke symptoms called ‘FAST.’

F- facial droop

A- arm weakness on one side of the body

S- slurred speech

T- time to call 911

The event also featured a 29-year-old stroke survivor arriving in an Air Evac, and throwing out the first pitch. By showcasing such a young stroke survivor, organizers hope people understand a stroke can happen to anyone.

