Home Indiana Evansville Deaconess Classic Raises Awareness for Women’s Health, Grows the Sport of Golf May 14th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Deaconess Classic at the Evansville Country Club has sold out its entries for over two decades and the growth of the event will not stop anytime soon.

Golf in general continues to grow in the Tri-State and the love for the sport means more support for women’s health.

Money raised from the event goes toward preventative screenings and allows programs like the Deaconess Mobile Breast Center to operate.

LPGA Tour pro Kris Tamulis was on-hand to share her experiences as a professional and provide advice at the event’s annual golf clinic.

Comments

comments