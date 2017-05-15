Home Indiana Evansville Deaconess Classic to Help Raise Money for Free Cancer Screenings May 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Women from across the tri-state teed off for a good cause at the Evansville Country Club. The 23rd annual Deaconess Classic kicked off to raise money for women’s health.

Professional golfer Kim Kaufman joined as a special guest to give the ladies some golf tips. The event has raised more than two million dollars since the first golf outing in 1995, and tickets sold out quickly again this year.

Some of the money raised at the golf outing will go towards helping women pay for medical care if they cannot afford it. Many of these women can also take advantage of the Deaconess Mobile Breast Center, which is essentially a doctor’s office on wheels.

The Mobile Breast Center has been on the go for about a year now, and has provided screenings for almost 2,000 women with 11 of those women diagnosed with breast cancer.

In previous year’s the proceeds have provided support for the new Mobile Breast Cancer, help buy three 3D mammography machines, and provided more than 10,000 mammograms and pelvic ultrasounds for women in the tri-state area.

