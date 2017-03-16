Deaconess Celebrates National Pulmonary Rehab Week

The sounds of kazoos are not something you usually hear in a hospital. But it’s National Pulmonary Rehab Week so Deaconess patients are celebrating their progress in rehab.

And at the same time strengthening their diaphragms. Doctors say rehab is highly recommended for those living with Pulmonary Disease in order for them to live a fulfilled life.

Director of Pulmonary Rehab Dr. David Harris said, “It has a major, major impact on quality of life for people and what I tell patient is that everybody gets better, some get a little better, many people get a lot better, but everybody gets better.”

The medical director said, if you’re struggling with walking up stairs or a hill more than you think you should be, or have wheezing or a chronic cough, you should check with your doctor.

