Deaconess Aquatic Center Coming To Garvin Park

Evansville’s new state of the art indoor pool now has an official name. It’s called the “Deaconess Aquatic Center.” The 28.4 million dollar project will replace the city’s aging Lloyd pool.

Earlier this week, plans for Evansville’s new pool were unveiled, and today it was named the Deaconess Aquatic Center. The indoor aquatic center will feature competitive swimming lanes, a diving area, and a place for people to learn how to swim. Officials at Deaconess say they hope their 2.5 million dollar investment will help battle obesity and improve their health.

“Part of our mission at Deaconess is to promote the health and well being of the community, and we think this project is on target for that,” says Deaconess CEO, Shawn McCoy.

There have been several big projects unveiled in the city recently, and the mayor says this is one more example of how Evansville is thriving and growing.

“It’s a quality of life statement. We know we need to replace Lloyd pool. It’s 43 years old. It’s beyond making major investments going forward, so we know we have to replace it. So the fact that we have a funding mechanism in an underserved area that will also compliment this multimillion streetscape project,” Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

This project alone will cost 28.4 million dollars, and the city is making a 10.2 million dollar down payment.

“We’ll take about four million dollars from Jacobsville cash that’s accumulated, and that would be applied toward the down payment and then going forward on an annual basis to service the debt, we’ll use approximately 900 thousand dollars for debt services from Jacobsville tiff.”

