DCSO Announces New K9 Officer; Seeks Funding for Program

The Dubois County Sherriff’s Office announced Wednesday Deputy Clint Gogel as the department’s newest K9 officer. Deputy Gogel has been employed with the DCSO for 10 years; he started with the DCSO working as a jail officer for three years and has been a deputy for seven.

Deputy Gogel has served this office and the community in many forms; Emergency Response Team, Sniper, Field Training Officer, as well a First Responder and Fireman for Ireland Fire Department.

According to the DCSO, the department’s remaining K9 Karma will be retiring in the near future. To continue the K9 program, the office is seeking the public’s help in raising funds to continue the cost of procuring and training a new K9 officer team.

The DCSO would like to add a new dual-purpose dog, allowing it to quickly detect controlled substances in places like schools and businesses, as well as vehicles. Additionally, the K9 will be used during traffic stops, consent searches, searches related to arrest, as well as searches pursuant to a search warrant.

Due to county budget constraints, the DCSO must seek donations from community members, civic groups, and businesses in order to afford the continuing costs and purchasing of a new K-9 and equipment.

Contact Deputy Gogel (812-639-9950) and Detective Jesus Monarrez (812-639-2214) to donate. All donations will be put towards the purchase and training of the new K9, and to aid the DCSO in the fight in illegal drug activity in the community.

