DCS Study Reveals Culture of Fear Among Staff

The results of a six-month review of Indiana’s troubled Department of Child Services are now released. The report reveals a culture of fear among staff and serious issues with how cases are handled.

There are more than 100 pages detailing the issues facing DCS and 20 recommendations but there have been five other reports in the last five years that attempted to address much of this.

The administration says this time they`re putting money and immediate action into these plans. The new DCS director Terry Stigdon says part of that plan is ensuring staff feels valued with pay raises and mental health services.

“I was met with total transparency from team and ability to find out what we need to do to change the culture of fear,” says Stigdon.

The state has also hired former Boone County prosecutor Todd Meyer to be in charge of implementing all those recommendations.

The DCS staff will tour the state sharing their information and it should be presented to lawmakers next month.

