DCPS Board of Education Unanimously Approves Familiar Face to Superintendent Role

March 20th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky, Owensboro

The Daviess County Public Schools has a new superintendent and it’s a familiar face.

Matthew Robbins has been with the school system for 21 years.

The DCPS Board of Education announced he will be the next DCPS superintendent.

Robbins was most recently assistant superintendent for finance and operations. He says there will be some chalenges the school system will face, with a change in accountability, and the charter school bill that passed the Kentucky General Assembly. But, under his watch, the core of the school system will remain the same.

“We don’t need to fix a whole lot here,” said Robbins. “Certainly we need to keep improving, continuing improvements is our model and we’ll keep doing that. We’ll keep being innovative because of the kids that we serve but we don’t need to change a whole lot here.”

Robbins will begin this new position July 1st, after current superintendent Owens Saylor retires.

