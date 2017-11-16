Home Kentucky DCPS School Board Approves Architect For New Middle School November 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Progress continues on a new middle school in Daviess County. The school board met Thursday night to consider an architect for the construction and design project.

The board approved Owensboro-based “RBS Design Group” as the architect for the project. RBS has done building projects in Daviess County and Kentucky in the past.

It will also help the school district find a location for the new middle school.

“It’s going to be very nice to have that group here locally and to see this new school go up and the kids be served. It’s one thing that we try to do, this is a kids first organization and building a new school is ultimately driven by the kids,” DCPS Senior Director of Operations Lelan Hancock.

So far, there’s no word on when a site will be selected or when construction will start on the new middle school.



