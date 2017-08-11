Home Kentucky DCPS Plans to Host Eclipse Learning Experience for Students August 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Eclipse fever is taking over the Kentucky Daviess County Public Schools District. They’re planning a big eclipse experience Monday, August 21st.

All DCPS students are taking part in learning activities about the eclipse. They’re also getting special eclipse viewers thanks to Western Kentucky University, PBS and NPR.

Daviess County won’t be in the path of the eclipse’s totality but it will be close. There will be a complete coverage of the eclipse on Fox 44 including live reports from Madisonville starting at 1 p.m. on the day of the eclipse.

