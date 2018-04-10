Home Kentucky DCPS To Host Teacher Recruitment Fair April 17th April 10th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Daviess County Public Schools is looking for teachers, and next week they will be hosting a job fair to fill several spots.

The teacher recruitment fair will be held on April 17th from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Burns Middle School, 4610 Goetz Drive.

Candidates are invited to meet school principals and learn about the DCPS schools and employment opportunities.

Those attending are encouraged to take copies of their resume, and will have the opportunity to apply online at this event.

This event will also include refreshments and giveaways.

For more information, call Dr. Amy Shutt at 270-852-7000, or email her at amy.shutt@daviess.kyschools.us.

