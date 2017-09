The Apollo Daviess County High School Alumni Football Game set for October 28th has been canceled.

Organizers say due to timing and logistics, they don’t believe they can make the event as successful as it should be for all involved.

They are considering rescheduling the game for the spring of 2018.

