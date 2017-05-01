DCHS Team Wins at Entrepreneur Competition

A team of students from Daviess County High School won the Kentucky Lt. Governor’s Entrepreneurial Challenge (LGEC). The competition was held at the University of Kentucky on Saturday, April 29th.

The students were rewarded with a total of $40,000 in scholarships that can be used at any college or university in the commonwealth.

DCHS also received $1,000 from UK for these students to use toward their business model.

The team will also compete at the International Society for Technology in Education Conference in San Antonio, Texas from June 25th through the 28th.

Members of the Dolphin Logger team, include Seth Cooper, electrical engineering and design; Elijah Eckstein, public relations; Nicholas McDaniel, business financials and operations; and Seth Phillips, programmer and project lead.

Comments

comments