DCHS Senior Blake Boswell Named High School Heisman Winner

One Daviess County High School senior is being recognized for leading by example in the classroom, on the field, and within the community.

Wendy’s High School Heisman is recognizing Blake Boswell for his commitment to excellence. Boswell is a senior at DCHS, where he is on the boys’ basketball team. He is also part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Young Life organization.

Boswell plans to continue his education at the collegiate level, but he is undecided on what college. He will pursue a major in business.

Wendy’s Heisman award highlights high school seniors’ achievements to academics, athletics, and community on a national level.

