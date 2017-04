Two runners at Daviess County High School will be in Kentucky-Wesleyan uniforms this fall, according to a press release from Athletic Director Jeff Hurley.

Aaron Lee and Lexi Jones will sign their letters of intent April 26 at the school’s cafeteria.

Lee will run track and cross country, while Jones plans to join the track and field team.

Trevor Young will also be recognized after planning to join the cheer team at Brescia University.

Comments

comments