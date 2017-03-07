DCHS Panthers Dominate State Indoor Archery Tournament

One tri-state school came out on top in a state archery tournament over the weekend. The Daviess County High School Panthers won their first Kentucky State Indoor Archery championship title in Madisonville on Saturday. The Panthers not only won the title of #1 indoor archery team in the state, but three shooters won individual state titles in their respected division, including Sophomore Manon George-Female Olympic Recurve, Senior Ryan Dozer – Male Traditional, and Freshman C.J. Jones – Male Fixed Pins.

Daviess County narrowly edged out second place Boyd County by only one point. Students not only claimed the top prize and title, but several shooters were awarded college scholarships money at the State tournament. Daviess County’s archery season started the year out by hosting the region’s first every Scholastic archery tournament in January. Several Daviess County teams competed in this past weekend’s tournament which had 216 archers from across the commonwealth battling it out.

Daviess County High School, Owensboro Catholic High School, Apollo High School, Daviess County Elementary team, Burns Middle School, College View Middle School, and Daviess County Middle School all had students representing the county.

Area archers will make their way to Cincinnati, Ohio to compete in the Indoor National Archery Tournament on March 17th, where teams nationwide will compete for top honors.

College View Middle School, whose students will move on to either Apollo or Daviess County, also came out on top. Not only did they claim the high honors of Middle School Team State Champions, but also claimed individual state champions and shooters of the year in both male and female fixed pin. Eighth grader Grayson Montgomery won both titles in male division and 8th Grader Ann Katherine (AK47) Warren won both titles in the female division.

Individual shooter placements for Daviess County as a whole include:

Callie Carlton (DC Elementary): 2nd place female elementary fixed pins

AK Warren (CVMS): 1st place female fixed pin middle school

Haley Bradshaw (DCMS): 3rd place female fixed pin middle school

Collin Montgomery (CVMS): 1st place middle school male Olympic recurve

Grayson Montgomery (CVMS): 1st place middle school male open

Dave Hast (CVMS): 2nd place middle school male open

Michaela McDonald (DCHS): 3rd place high school female fixed pins

Meg Curtis (Apollo): 2nd place high school female open class

Manon George(DCHS): 1st place high school Olympic recurve

Geneva Renshaw(Catholic): 1st place high school female traditional

C.J. Jones (DCHS): 1st place high school male fixed pins

Lucas Gillaspie (DCHS): 3rd place high school male fixed pins

Ryan Dozer (DCHS): 1st place high school male traditional

Logan Luong (DCHS): 2nd place high school male traditional

Jared Wink (Catholic): 3rd place high school male traditional

Team Standings:

High School:

1st place- Daviess County

3rd place: Apollo

4th place Catholic

Middle School:

1st place- College View

2nd place: Daviess County

3rd place: Burns

Shooter of the Year Awards:

AK Warren (CVMS): 1st place middle school female fixed pin

Grayson Montgomery (CVMS) 1st place middle school male open

Dave Hast (CVMS) 3rd place middle school male open

Harley Wilson (CVMS): 3rd place middle school female fixed pins

Meg Curtis (Apollo): 2nd place high school female open

Hallie French (Apollo): 2nd place high school female fixed pins

Kynsley Redman (DCHS) 3rd place high school female fixed pins

