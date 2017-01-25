DCHS Has A New Vollyball Coach

Daviess County High School has a new volleyball coach. Keith Sage has been part of the DCHS volleyball program since 2015 when he became an assistant coach, under head coach Steve Howard. Previously, he was part of the McLean County High School coaching staff.

Since 2014, Sage has served as minister of Calhoun Christian Church. His previous experience as a volleyball coach includes two years at Todd County High School, varsity coach at Heritage Christian Academy, varsity volleyball coach at University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville and two years as varsity hitting coach at Rossview (TN) High School.

He also played and coached on the U.S. Air Force teams while stationed in Europe, Korea and the U.S.

Sage has his Bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Oklahoma. He earned his commercial pilot’s license in the U.S. Air Force in 1983.

His athletic career has also included professional and semi-pro baseball (player and coach).

