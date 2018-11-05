DCHS Hosts Veterans Day Program

The Daviess County High School Performing Arts Academy presents ‘A Patriotic Salute’. The DCHS Choir, Band, Drama and Orchestra departments welcomed the entire community with a special invitation to all veterans.

The evening included performances of many patriotic favorites including the “Stars and Stripes Forever March”, “My Old Kentucky Home” and “The Reading of a Letter to a Soldier”.

Attendees say it made them proud to be an American. The highlight of the concert was the Armed Forces Salute where students honored every branch of the U.S. Military.

Veterans were encouraged to wear hats and uniforms during the event.

Comments

comments