DCHS to Host Summer Drama Camp

A tri-state drama club is set to host a summer camp next month. The Daviess County High School drama program will host a summer drama camp for students entering first through ninth grades in the fall.

The camp will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Monday, June 19th through Friday, June 23rd at the DCHS performing arts center. The school is located at 4255 New Hartford Road in Owensboro.

Campers will be involved in a variety of theater-related activities. They will also perform on Friday, June 23rd.

Advance registration is highly encouraged, but registration will be taken at the door. Each student will pay $75, which includes a t-shirt, snacks and daily prizes. Payments are due on Monday, June 19th.

Online registration and more information can be found at Daviess County Theatre.

