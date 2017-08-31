Home Kentucky DCHS Hosted Official Kick Off of the 2018 LGEC August 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Daviess County High School hosted a special event Thursday for the kick off the 2018 Lt. Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge.

The challenge was created by Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton to encourage high school students to create innovative business plans and products.

Last years winners and creators of “Dolphin Logger”, an online bus tracking app, were present at the event. The students were awarded with a total of $40,000 in scholarships that could be used at any college or university in the commonwealth.

Elected officials, local and regional representatives were in attendance of the event. For more information on LGEC, click here.

