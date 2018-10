Home Kentucky DCHS Boys Soccer Wins 5th Straight Region Title October 18th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Daviess County boys soccer team turned up the heat in the second half to beat Owensboro High School 6-2 in the KHSAA 3rd Region Championship.

The Panthers took home the trophy for the fifth straight season.

Next up for DCHS is the semi-state round, where if the team wins, the Panthers head to the state tournament.

Comments

comments