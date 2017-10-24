44News | Evansville, IN

DCHS advances, Henderson Falls in KHSAA State Tournament

DCHS advances, Henderson Falls in KHSAA State Tournament

October 24th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Panthers are headed to the next round of the KHSAA girls soccer state tournament after defeating Marshall County 2-1 in overtime.

Daviess County will now face Russell, who advanced on a 10-0 win over Perry County Central.

Elite 8 play begins Saturday.

Down the road, Henderson County dropped its state tournament game 2-0 to Bowling Green.

The Colonels were not able to find the back of the net despite several chances and their season ends at home.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.