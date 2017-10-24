DCHS advances, Henderson Falls in KHSAA State Tournament

The Panthers are headed to the next round of the KHSAA girls soccer state tournament after defeating Marshall County 2-1 in overtime.

Daviess County will now face Russell, who advanced on a 10-0 win over Perry County Central.

Elite 8 play begins Saturday.

Down the road, Henderson County dropped its state tournament game 2-0 to Bowling Green.

The Colonels were not able to find the back of the net despite several chances and their season ends at home.

