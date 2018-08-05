Home Sports North DC Bombers Reflect on Bluegrass World Series Title August 5th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo North

The inaugural Bluegrass World Series sent several players home with memories they will never forget.

The exhibition tournament that pitted retired Major League Baseball players against summer league teams across the country was more than met the eye.

The Louisville Stars featured the likes of former Cardinals pitcher/outfielder Rick Ankiel, Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and many more, all managed by Reds legend Johnny Bench.

However, when the Dubois County Bombers battled the Stars in the championship game, the Ohio Valley League came out on top.

The Bombers won the game 6-3, but took home more than just a trophy.

