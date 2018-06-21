Dazzling Daylilies Festival at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden

The biggest week of the year for the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden in Owensboro begins tomorrow.

It’s time for their annual Dazzling Daylilies Festival with Balloons Over the Garden, which runs from June 22nd to June 30th.

Laurna Strehl sat down with us in studio to talk about the eight day event, and what activities attendees can expect from it.

A balloon launch will take place on Saturday, as well as face painting, a bounce house, food, and music.

A full schedule of events can be found at their website wkbg.org/dazzling-daylily-festival

