Daytime Lane Restrictions on Twin Bridges This Week

There are daytime lane restrictions coming to the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning southbound lane restriction Tuesday to allow for guardrail updates. Northbound traffic will be down to one lane Wednesday. Similar work will be done at U.S. 60, U.S. 41 Alternative, and the U.S. 60 cloverleaf, and Kentucky 425 in the future.

Another project is expected to start on the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges Thursday. This work is part of a $309,223 highway improvement project.

