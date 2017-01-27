Home Kentucky Henderson Daytime Lane Restriction On U.S. 41 Twin Bridges Next Week January 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

There will be daytime lane restrictions coming to the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges next week. A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning lane restrictions on the Twin Bridges Monday, January 30th and Tuesday, January 31st. Lane restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days to allow guardrail upgrades along the southbound and northbound approaches.

Crews will work on guardrail upgrades along the southbound approach Monday then Tuesday they will move to the northbound approach.

This work is part of a $309,223 highway improvement project.

