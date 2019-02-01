Daycare Closed, Employee Shares Story

Photos started circulating social media showing children with unexplained injuries. All of them attended Fireside Chapel Daycare. Evansville police are involved and say they are investigating this as a crime.

So far three concerned parents have stepped forward reporting their children’s injuries to Evansville Police.

“We understand that as kids there are injuries they can receive that aren’t explained. That’s part of being a young child with undeveloped motor skills, sometimes they are just rambunctious so some of those cases we may find a reasonable explanation for bumps, bruises or scratches and other cases that may not be what we find,” says Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum. “We may have things that are inconsistent with the explanation that the parents were given at the time or any explanations that were provided to police.”

One of fireside Chapel’s former employees says when she started working there in November, her experience was questionable from the beginning.

“We never ever got fingerprinted or background checked or certified for anything,” says former Fireside Chapel Daycare employee, Zoey Rogers.

Rogers says she brought up a number of concerns to management but those concerns were dismissed. Ultimately, she was fired.

Police are interviewing a number of parents who have called in to express their concerns about the daycare. Until the investigation is over, the daycare will remain closed.

Here is a statement from EPD:

On Tuesday, January 29th, Evansville Police were notified of a possible child abuse that occurred at the childcare facility operated by the Fireside Church. Since news of the investigation was made public, we have received two additional reports involving different children. All three cases are being investigated by Detective A. Ausseiker. He has spoken with numerous people over the last few days and his investigation is ongoing. We have also seen numerous social media comments alluding to other potential abuse instances at the facility. Many of these post are very passionate and show great concern for the kids who may have been victims of abuse. While we understand the emotions being expressed in these comments, we want to be clear that we can only investigate the cases that are brought to us through our formal crime reporting process.

If you are the parent or legal guardian of a child who attended the Fireside Childcare facility and you believe you child was the victim of a battery, we are requesting you call Detective Ausseiker at 1-812-436-7981. If he is unable to answer your call, please leave a voicemail with your contact information. He will return your call as soon as he can.

