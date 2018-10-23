Home Indiana Evansville Day Two of Testimony in Donovan Thomas Murder Trial October 23rd, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

In Vanderburgh County, testimony continues in the trial for one of four people charged in connection to an Evansville murder.

Donovan Thomas is accused of shooting Michael Pardee last December in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot off North Green River Road.

Tuesday, the state called Levi Lewis and Dasean Summers two other people arrested in connection to Pardee’s death. Authorities who interviewed Thomas after his arrest also testified. Footage shown to the jury shows one of the detectives repeatedly asking Thomas why the shooting happened.

Pardee died from a single gunshot wound to the head after an alleged drug deal. Police say Pardee and another man met Thomas, Summers, and Romano Wright in the parking lot and then things took a turn for the worse.

Surveillance video reportedly shows when the shot that killed Pardee was fired Thomas was the only person in the car with him.

Thomas also faces a charge of armed robbery from the incident. The prosecutor tells me he will deliver his closing arguments Wednesday.

The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

