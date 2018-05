Home Indiana Evansville Jury Selection Wraps Up in Isaiah Hagan Trial May 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The jury has been selected for the Isaiah Hagan murder trial for the second time.

The first trial ended in a mistrial when a juror was overheard making comments about Hagan after seeing him in a holding cell.

There are 12 jurors and two alternates.

Hagan is accused of killing USI nursing student Halee Rathgeber in April of 2017.

The selection was smoother this time around according to Hagan’s lawyer.

Testimony will begin Monday morning at 8:30.

