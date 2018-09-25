Day Two Of Darius Bushrod Murder Trial

Four more witnesses were called to the stand to testify. The state presented evidence including Blaylock’s clothing, bullets, shell casings, and firearm.

Bushrod is on trial for the shooting death of 32-year old Anthony Blaylock. Authorities say the deadly shooting started with an argument over five dollars.

Police say during the fight, Bushrod shot Blaylock twice. The state presented evidence and called several witnesses during today’s proceedings.

That evidence included unfired bullets recovered from the crime scene as well as bullets recovered from Blaylock’s body during his autopsy.

The defense did not call any witnesses and Bushrod did not testify in his own defense. They argue the state can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bushrod is the shooter because there were several weapons at the scene that night.

Closing arguments and a verdict are expected sometime tomorrow. Court is set to resume at 8:30 in the morning.

