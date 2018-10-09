Home Indiana Evansville Day Two of the Clarence Miller Murder Trial October 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Multiple witnesses take the stand during day two of a Vanderburgh County murder trial. Clarence Miller is accused of firing his gun into a crowd of people outside the Pony Gentleman’s Club in April 2017.

Aaron Jennings was shot and died at the scene a second victim suffered minor injuries. The jury spent the first day of the trial watching surveillance video from the scene.

During Tuesday’s testimony, more witnesses took the stand, discussing what they saw happen that night outside the club.

44News will be following this trial as testimony continues.

Miller could face up to 65 years in prison if he’s found guilty of murder.

