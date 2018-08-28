Home Indiana Day Two Of Budget Planning For Evansville in 2019 August 28th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

City leaders sat down for the second day of planning the city budget for 2019.

“I take the bus to go to the mall, I take the bus to go to work,” says Evansville resident Andre Scicere.

“That did surprise me when they said ridership was down,” says city council member Jonathan Weaver.

Among public works which will receive funding for more equipment, the budget for public safety and transportation through the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System were big topics.

Especially since affordable housing for the city has requested to receive more money.

Riders like Scicere say although ridership has dropped he still notices several people using METS, but says the routes need more improvements that could cost.

“Definitely not every hour. I believe it should come maybe every 25 minutes, 30 minutes at the most,” says Scicere.

Police patrols have been doing well at the METS station, but some residents in ward 6 of Evansville are asking for more patrols in their area.

“Every time there is a shooting, there are concerns and rightfully so,” says Weaver.

“We are going to address those, the police will address those, and make sure everybody feels comfortable.”

The budget for the Evansville police department is still adjusting to the upcoming presidential visit that will require a heavy police presence.

“Hopefully we will have a little bit better idea when we are done with this week, I know we are going to pay out a ton of over time here Thursday,” says Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin.

Council members agreed more funding for the police department’s equipment will not only help officers, but help keep Evansville safe.

“This will buy 20 news police cars. We are excited about that. It gets them on a refresh program that will be in addition to the 10 new cars that we are going to buy this year.”

The city council will continue meeting this week to discuss the budget.

A final vote is set for early October.

