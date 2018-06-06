Home Indiana Day Three of Testimony in Isaiah Hagan Murder Trial June 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It is day three of testimony for the Isaiah Hagan murder trial in Warrick County. Prosecutors are back trying to convince a jury Hagan is the man who shot and killed Halee Rathgeber and left her body in the Alcoa Soccer Complex in April 2017.

Wednesday, five witnesses took the stand though one was dismissed. Jacob Allen was first to take the stand. Allen worked with Rathgeber and Hagan at Texas Roadhouse and he was with Hagan the night Rathgeber died. When Allen was asked by police if Hagan killed Rathgeber, Allen said: “I don’t think so.” Allen also said he and other friends had suspicions that Thaddious Rice killed Rathgeber.

Rice was charged in the death of his girlfriend’s baby last year. Rice’s girlfriend and Rathgeber were friends.

“I think there is a tendency to mention things that help you and things that don’t, and I think the whole purpose of a trial is to ensure all the facts come out and that the jury has the right make a decision based on all the information, not just that which some people want us to focus on,” says Mark Phillip, defense attorney for Hagan.

This afternoon 44NEWS heard from two witnesses Detective Jarrett Busing of the Warrick County Sheriffs Office, and Logan Koch a friend of Rathgeber’s who wanted to buy concert tickets from her.

Koch said Hagan contacted him the morning Rathgeber’s body was found asking if he wanted to buy those tickets which he thought was odd.

Further testimony will continue Thursday morning. Stay with 44NEWS for the latest.

