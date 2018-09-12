Day Three of Gibson County Murder Trial

The courtroom was filled as closing arguments began by both the prosecution and defense of the Anthony Hoskins murder trial.

Hoskins is standing trial accused of fatally shooting Steven Hess at the Diplomat Motel in Oakland city in February of this year.

Investigators say Hess had received complaints of drug activity in the room where Hoskins was staying. Hess allegedly pushed Hoskins out of the lobby door and followed him before Hoskins took out a gun and fired at Hess, killing him.

The defense is arguing that Hoskins fired out of self defense, however the state says he did not act reasonably.

44News Reporter Megan Divinti says that as of 12:11PM, the jury is making a final decision.

