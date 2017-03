8th grade students from Evansville Day School spent a few hours at the studios of 44News. The students watched the noon newscast, took a pop quiz on faces in the news, talked with anchors and other about the TV profession, and learned several aspects of TV news.

They also made a guest appearance on 44news at Noon.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

