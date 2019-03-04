Day School Returns to Regionals for 2nd Time in School History

Day School Returns to Regionals for 2nd Time in School History

March 4th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

The Eagles are ready to make history by winning Day’s first regional game.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.