HomeSports Day School Returns to Regionals for 2nd Time in School History March 4th, 2019 John Rawlings Evansville, Indiana, Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp The Eagles are ready to make history by winning Day’s first regional game. Comments comments Related Posts Firefighter Robert Doerr Laid to Rest Officials Working to Drain Patoka Reservoir as Water Levels Rise Insulin Prices Expected to Drop Clint Loehrlein Sentenced to 150 Years Ways to Protect Yourself From Tax Scams Funeral Services Begin for Evansville Firefighter