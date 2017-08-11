Day School Celebrates ‘E is for Everyone’ at Annual Tug of War Contest
The Evansville Day School is celebrating the city’s new slogan “E is for Everyone” with a tug of war contest.
Students and faculty gathered on the front lawn of the school, forming a giant “E”, and used a drone to capture a photo of the event.
They’re celebrating the city’s new “E is for Everyone” initiative with a giant pep rally for students in every grade.
And at the end of the pep rally students had a chance to face off against faculty in a giant tug of war contest.
This annual event is a tradition to close the first week of the academic year.
