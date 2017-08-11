Home Indiana Evansville Day School Celebrates ‘E is for Everyone’ at Annual Tug of War Contest August 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Day School is celebrating the city’s new slogan “E is for Everyone” with a tug of war contest.

Students and faculty gathered on the front lawn of the school, forming a giant “E”, and used a drone to capture a photo of the event.

They’re celebrating the city’s new “E is for Everyone” initiative with a giant pep rally for students in every grade.

And at the end of the pep rally students had a chance to face off against faculty in a giant tug of war contest.

This annual event is a tradition to close the first week of the academic year.

For more information, visit E is for Everyone.

Comments

comments