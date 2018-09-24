Day One of Darius Bushrod Murder Trial

The trial begins for the man accused of a fatal shooting at an Evansville American Legion. Darius Bushrod is charged in the shooting that left 32-year old Anthony Blaylock dead and three others injured.

Three witnesses were called to the stand to testify. The state presented evidence including surveillance video outside of Post 354, a gun found at the scene, and body camera footage from the first officer who responded.

Police say Bushrod shot Blaylock outside the American Legion Post 354 in August 2017. Blaylock’s death was ruled a homicide, but for months there was no arrest.

Nearly six months after the shooting, Evansville police obtained a warrant for Bushrod’s arrest. The arresting document claims Bushrod shot Blaylock over an argument of five dollars. Police say moments later Bushrod started firing a gun that hit Blaylock twice.

A jury of nine women and three men were seated this morning. Testimony is set to resume at 8:30 tomorrow morning.

Comments

comments