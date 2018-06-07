Day Four of Testimony in Isaiah Hagan Trial

It’s day four of testimony in Warrick County for the retrial of Isaiah Hagan. Her body was found at the Alcoa Soccer Complex in April of last year. Rathgeber’s best-friend Jordan Hughes was supposed to take the stand but she invoked her 5th amendment right when the state called her.

Hughes is also a witness for the defense and the judge ruled she can testify for the defense if she so chooses. A second witness took the stand Thursday afternoon but was also dismissed after the defense objected she was never on the witness list.

One person jurors did hear from was FBI special agent Kevin Horan. He retrieved and analyzed cell phone data from Rathgeber and Hagan but Horan too wasn’t on the stand long before the defense objected to his testimony.

It was a heated day in court between the prosecution and defense that ended with the judge sending the jury home just before 4 p.m.

Attorneys refused to speak to 44NEWS after court was dismissed.

Testimony will resume at 8:15 a.m. Friday.

