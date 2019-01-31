Day Four of Earl Martin Trial in Marion County

Testimony is over in the trial for the man accused in a deadly shooting and robbery.

Earl Martin is on trial in Marion County and charged in the shooting in the death of Christopher Hoefling.

Evansville police say in December of 2017, Martin and Jalil Fellows met two men outside of Rick’s Sports Bar to purchase marijuana. Police say it was during the transaction that Martin opened fire on them both. Hoefling later died from his injuries and the second victim survived.

Martin is on trial for murder, attempted murder, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Fellows is set to go trial February 18th ay 8:00AM in Vanderburgh County Court.

Martin is also charged in a separate murder out of Vanderburgh County in which he is accused in the death and dismemberment of Erica Bradfield.

Comments

comments