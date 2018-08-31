Day Five of Loehrlein Murder Trial

Closing arguments have ended in the murder trial of Clint Loehrlein.

Loehrlein is accused of the murder and attempted murder of his wife and children from an incident that occurred in January of 2017.

Yesterday, doctors were called to the stand to expand on the insanity. This is said to be a common practice

Prosecutors say the defense attorney’s goal was for the jury to find Loehrlein temporarily insane through lack of sleep and electrolytes. It was also mentioned that Loehrlein was attempting to get rid of his daughters after killing his wife.

The defense attorney does not think that’s the case, saying that three doctors found zero evidence of a mental disease. Defense did say a doctor confirmed Loehrlein has an insomnia disorder.

The defense attorney says as Loehrlein’s delusions got worse, his adjustment disorder turned into psychosis.

We will continue to update the outcome of the trial as we get more details.

