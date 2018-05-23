A Day of Family Fun for a CAUSE!

There’s a party coming up that includes all your favorite things like corn-hole and live music, and it’s all for a cause.

Gabe’s Journey: Cystic Fibrosis Awareness & Family Fun Day-

“Please help support this event as ALL PROCEEDS go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for research and one day a Cure! We have inflatables, face painting by BNB Tattooing, Jimmy Wathen and his creative skills and love for children! Food by Slick Back Outdoors!We have a Bike Show 2pm, Registration at 12:30, We have Corn Hole Tourney 5, Registration 3:30, both events $10 per person! We have live MUSIC! UTurn, Wilson Crowe, Brent Embry, Further from the End, Darby Coles band, Brent&Willie! Come, support and be a part of THE Cure!”





It’s Rocking for a Cure, June second at the Ohio County Park in Hartford, Kentucky.

The party starts at 3pm, with a bike show and cornhole tournament.

If you’re a serious cornhole team, there is a trophy on the line that day.

Enjoy food, live music and family activities, and celebrate the lives affected by this chronic disease and help find a cure so that one day CF will stand for “cure found”!

