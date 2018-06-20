Day 14 of Murder Trial Wraps Up, Will Resume Friday

This murder trial in Warrick County for Isaiah Hagan is at a standstill again, this comes after the jury heard from two defense witnesses Wednesday. The first was a man who discovered Halee Rathgeber’s body and the other was a woman who lives near the Alcoa Soccer Complex.

The woman testified around 2 or 3 in the morning, the day Rathgeber was believed to be killed, she and her husband were driving near Werner Road when they saw a four-door sedan near the soccer fields.

She testified she and her husband saw a white man about 6-foot tall standing outside of the vehicle. She was only asked a few brief questions and the state opted to not cross-examining either witness.

The reason this trial is on standstill is due to a defense witness who had a death in the family.

Defense attorney Mark Phillips says he could potentially call two to three more witnesses for his case in chief but again nothing will happen in this trial Thursday as court is recessed until Friday morning.

