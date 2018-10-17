Home Kentucky Dawson Springs Man Winner of Mega Million Ticket October 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The winner of the winning million dollar ticket sold in Madisonville, Kentucky says he is “tickled to death” from the results of the last night’s drawing.

65-year-old Ronnie Parker of Dawson Springs was at work this morning when he realized he was in the possession of the Mega Millions ticket worth one million dollars.

Parker, who helps his son-in-law Jeff with his towing service, was working a job this morning where a semi-truck had overturned. He and Jeff were standing on the side of the road talking with the deputy sheriff when he told them someone in Madisonville had won a million dollars.

“The deputy sheriff asked me if I’d bought a ticket at Wicks,” says Parker. “I said, ‘I sure did. I bought one ticket for $2.'”

Parker discovered he was holding the winning ticket when the deputy showed him the winning numbers on his phone.

Parker says he doesn’t have immediate plans for his winnings but told lottery officials that he lives paycheck to paycheck and that the extra money is really going to help.

Comments

comments